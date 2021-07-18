The last day of the weekend will be warm and partly cloudy with a 70 percent chance that the sun will peek through. Skies will largely remain clear in the southwest. The likelihood of rain remains low at only ten percent, the KNMI announced, including in Limburg that experienced heavy flooding in recent days.

Maximum temperatures can reach from 22 degrees Celsius in the northern coastal area to 27 degrees in the south and drop down to 14 degrees Celsius overnight.

A gentle breeze will accompany the day coming from the northwest.

In the upcoming temperatures will drop down slightly to the lower end of the 20s. On Monday, there is a small chance of occasional showers. The rest of the week will largely dry. Towards the end of the week, temperatures will warm up to 27 degrees on Friday.