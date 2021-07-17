Anyone without an appointment to get vaccinated against Covid-19 can drop in on several of the Amsterdam mass vaccination points on Saturday to get jabbed straight away. It is the second day in a row that the local branch of the GGD has tried to fill up their empty time slots with as many people as they can get in the door at the last minute.

“We hope that as many people as possible get vaccinated,” a spokesperson told NH Nieuws. The locations include the mass vaccination points at AFAS Live, NDSM, RAI, and the Caland sports center.

Additionally, the Rotterdam-Rijnmond region will run a program for the residents of Schiedam next week. Anyone living there will be able to drop in for a jab at the Buurthuis Huis van de Wijk Oost between July 20 and July 22 without an appointment between 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.There will also be information points elsewhere in the city for people to ask questions about the vaccination process.

Dalfsen has also been testing out using the Janssen one-shot vaccine for people who can get to the Trefkoele+ GGD vaccination point. A similar plan will be ready for Zwolle on Monday, and in Mijdrecht from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. next week at Bowling Mijdrecht.