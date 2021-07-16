The next Dutch government must invest more into drastically and urgently improving air quality in the Netherlands, 12 provinces and 78 municipalities said in a joint letter to informatuer Mariette Hamer, who is coordinating the government formation process, ANP reports.

According to the signatories, air pollution is still one of the biggest health risks in the Netherlands. On average, air pollution decreases Netherlands residents' lifespan by nine month. This pollution also contributes to climate change and degrading nature.

"Our goal is to achieve a health gain of at least 50 percent by 2030 compared to 2016. This means that people can live longer, healthier and with more quality. Tackling air pollution also contributes to combating the climate crisis and reducing nitrogen emissions," Rotterdam alderman Arno Bonte said.