People in the neighborhoods of Heugem and Randwyck in Maastricht were told to take shelter somewhere else on Thursday night, as flood waters will begin to flow into those areas, the Limburg-Zuid regional security office said. “Tonight, part of Maastricht will be under water,” the office wrote in a bulletin.

“We are evacuating because we are assuming a water discharge of 3,700 cubic meters per second. The water can be quite high in the affected areas. We expect water levels between 80 centimeters and five meters.”

The water level is expected to breach the quays at about 3 a.m. on Friday. That will lead to water in the streets and homes, the city said.

Those leaving their home should shut off their gas and electricity to prevent fires or electrical outages. They should also shut their main water valve, close windows, and lock doors. “There is still time to leave, so give each other time and space,” the office said. “Do you know someone in the area who needs help getting out of their house? Then try to help them.”

The organization also issued an NL-Alert in an attempt to reach anyone still in the area, but may have reached people from outside the area, too. People were advised to stay overnight with family or friends. Failing that, an emergency shelters were set up at the De Heeg sports center and the Buurtcentrum De Boeckel on Roserije in Maastricht.

“Are you not able to leave the area yourself or do you need help? Call the municipality on 14 043.”

Additional evacuations were ordered in Berg aan de Maas, Eijsden, Laag Caestert, Maasband, and Meers. Maps of the evacuation zones were published by the regional emergency services office.