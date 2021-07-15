Some 11,064 people were given a positive diagnosis for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, public health agency RIVM said in its daily update on Thursday. That was the highest number of infections reported in a day since December 25.

It pushed the seven-day average up to its highest point since New Year's Eve, 9,242. The figure rose by nine percent in a day, and was three-times above the average a week ago. It was 14-times higher compared to June 30, days after coronavirus restrictions were loosened in the country.

Amsterdam again led all municipalities with 1,277 residents testing positive for the virus. That pushed the city's seven-day moving average up to 1,099.

Infections were also high in Rotterdam (684), Groningen (423), Utrecht (380) and The Hague (333). Though high, the figures in Groningen were about average, and Utrecht was well below its local average.

The Ministry of Health also revised down its estimated number of Covid-19 vaccines it plans to administer this week. That figure stood at 1,119,008, which if reached would still be nine percent below the number of jabs given last week.

The LCPS said that 38 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. That was the most in a day since June 16. It raised the seven day average up to 19, more than double the average a week ago.

There were 230 patients with the disease in hospital care on Thursday. That figure went up by a net total of eight percent in a day, after accounting for admissions, deaths and discharges.

The current total includes 158 patients in regular care. That rose by a net sum of 20 patients in a day to push the figure to its highest point since July 1.

There were also 72 patients in intensive care, a net decrease of two. That was the lowest ICU total since September 19.

The combined hospital total has been trending up for a week now, with the current total being 17 percent higher than a week ago. A similar increase would push the tally up to 271 by next Thursday.