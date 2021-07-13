Some 1,233,408 Covid-19 vaccinations were given out during the last calendar week, the RIVM confirmed in revised report on Tuesday. That was about 11 percent lower than a week ago, and 10 percent less than what was projected.

It is the continuation of a four week trend in decreasing vaccinations. During the week ending June 13, over 1.8 million people were given a vaccine. The Ministry of Health told NL Times that it was planning to launch a marketing campaign to boost enthusiasm to get vaccinated against Covid-19, at a time when the Delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a sharp sudden rise in infections. An average of 95 percent of adults are willing to get inoculated against the disease, though that drops to 90 percent for people from 18 to 24.

“We are also seeing a significant increase in turnout among 12-17 year olds,” the RIVM said on Tuesday. The age group has only just been invited over the past two weeks to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. “In that time, 22% of 12 to 17-year-olds have had their first vaccination.”

Nearly 7 million people in the Netherlands have received either one shot of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, or two shots of any other Covid-19 vaccine. That is equivalent to 48 percent of the adult population, or 45 percent of everyone aged 12 and up.

An estimated 6.2 million people have received only one shot of a two-dose vaccine, or about 30 percent of the adult population. It was not clear how many of them were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the past, which would make them “fully vaccinated” by Dutch standards.

The Netherlands was in third place for partial vaccine uptake out of the 30 countries in the European Union and European Economic Area.