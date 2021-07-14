A 53-year-old man who was seriously wounded in a shooting at a Parnassia mental care facility in The Hague on Monday has died from his injuries. The security guard was injured along with a 36-year-old woman from Rijswijk, who was reportedly upgraded from critical condition and her injuries are no longer considered to be life threatening.

She is a therapist at the facility. The 67-year-old male suspect from Rijswijk had a scheduled appointment at the facility, Parnassia announced, but the nature of the appointment was not disclosed. He killed himself shortly after shooting happened.

His body was quickly discovered in the aftermath of the incident. Police were sent to the care center on Leggelostraat at about 11:45 a.m. While investigating the incident, they said the seriously-injured suspect was found nearby in a car on Haveltestraat.

First responders attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man is considered to be the only person involved in the shooting.

He had a licence to own a gun until January, but his license was revoked and he was forced to surrender his weapon and ammunition after an undisclosed incident took place.

"A firearm was found in the suspect's car. How he obtained this weapon will be part of the investigation," police said on Wednesday.

Police said they believe it was coincidental that the suspect and two victims all come from Rijswijk. The exact circumstances remain under investigation.