Two people were critically injured in what police are calling a "serious violent incident in the Parnassia care institution on Leggelostraat" in The Hague. Police would not confirm that a gun was involved, but media outlets said authorities received reports that gunshots were heard near the psychiatric facility just after 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

"Shortly afterwards, a deceased person was found in a vehicle on Haveltestraat, in the immediate vicinity of Leggelostraat. This turns out to be the suspect," police said. First responders unsuccessfully attempted to revive him. He was identified as a 67-year-old man from Rijswijk.

An eyewitness also said he had heard several explosions, according to Omroep West. Several trauma helicopters were dispatched, and the victims were rushed to hospital. The two victims are men from Rijswijk aged 36 and 53.

Investigators still trying to piece together what exactly happened, but said they do not believe any other suspects were involved in the violence.

A spokesperson for Parnassia said she was shocked by the attack but does not know how the victims are doing. “The investigation is still ongoing, therefore, I know as much as anyone”, she said.

"This is a major and far-reaching incident for bystanders, patients and employees of Parnassia. We are providing assistance where we can. I sympathize with those affected and their loved ones who are now very concerned," said Jan van Zanen, the Mayor of The Hague.