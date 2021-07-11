Windows of homes were smashed and cars damaged by a heavy explosion that shocked Geuzenwijk in Utrecht, AD reported. Residents suspected that the loud bang was the work of a group of young people who had already been known for causing disturbances in the area.

On a football field on the corner of the Boisotstraat and the Van der Marckstraat, presumably heavy fireworks were set off around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Above the neighborhood, a large white smoke cloud formed.

Giga knal in Utrecht pic.twitter.com/FhbvEWshmS — Freek (@AnnoFreek) July 10, 2021

Many residents were shocked by the deafening bang and some said they felt their house shake. According to police, around 5 to 10 homes were damaged. In the Boisotstraat multiple cars were also damaged.

The bang could be heard in large parts of the city. Mayor of Utrecht, Sharon Dijksmas reached out to shocked residents on Twitter, stating, “There was a huge explosion to be heard all across Utrecht tonight. For now, it seems there were only material damages. I sympathize a lot with the shocked residents.” A spokesperson of the fire brigade confirmed to the AD that no injuries were sustained.

In heel Utrecht was vanavond een enorme #explosie te horen. Vooralsnog lijkt het erop dat er alleen materiële schade is. Ik leef zeer mee met de geschrokken buurtbewoners. Het onderzoek loopt inmiddels.. https://t.co/kpuaStji26 — Sharon Dijksma (@sharon_dijksma) July 10, 2021

Inhabitants of Geuezenwijk did not believe the explosion was targeted towards someone, but instead could be attributed to a group of bored adolescents. According to two young women, this group is known for causing nuisance in the neighborhood. It was not the first time that heavy fireworks were set off. The young women also blamed the police inaction for the incident. “The police know who is causing the problem but they are not being tough enough.”

Due to continued disturbances, cameras had been installed on the Van der Marckstraat six months ago which led to a reduction of incidents. The cameras were recently removed because they were “needed elsewhere” in the city. Since then, the nuisance in the neighborhood has increased again, the mayor acknowledged in a letter to the council more than a week ago.