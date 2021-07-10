Saturday morning will still bring a chance of sunshine occasionally, yet by the afternoon clouds will cover up most of the sunbeams in the majority of the country, the KNMI said. In the afternoon and evening, showers are expected in the south coming from Belgium. The north will remain mostly dry, the meteorological agency predicted.

Maximum temperatures can range from 19 degrees Celsius along the northwest coast to 22 degrees in the east. At night, temperatures can drop down to 12 degrees.

A light breeze will accompany the day coming from the southwest.

The clouds will continue to hide the sun on the following day, followed by thunderstorms and more rain at the beginning of the upcoming week.