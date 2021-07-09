Friday and the weekend will be a mix of sunny periods and showers, with the south of the country maybe seeing some thunderstorms on Saturday evening. Maximums will be in the low- to mid-twenties, which is average for this time of year, meteorological institute KNMI said.

Friday started out with sunny periods, but showers will develop especially in the eastern half of the country during the afternoon. Maximums will range between 20 degrees on the coast and 24 degrees in the east, with a light to moderate westerly wind.

Overnight will see clear spells and a chance of fog banks in the middle and west of the country. Minimums will drop to between 11 and 14 degrees, with a weak and variable wind.

Saturday will also see occasional sunshine, and showers in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the south, with up to 30 mm of rain falling in short periods. The north will be mostly dry. Maximums will range between 19 degrees on the northwest coast and 22 degrees in the east.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with maximums up to 23 degrees, but with more rain and less sunshine. Early next week will look much the same, with lots of rain and some sunny periods expected. There may be thunderstorms on Monday.