Zeeland has been mentioned has the most potential for the location of a new nuclear power plant, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said following research of a consulting firm KPMG. The study, commissioned by Parliament, showed that Zeeland was positive about the project and that relevant market parties such as financiers, contractors and suppliers were prepared to invest in it.

The nuclear power plant in Borssele, which is currently the only one in the Netherlands, is set to close in 2033. The operator of the power plant, EPZ, has already indicated that it wants to keep the nuclear plant open longer. This option was also discussed in the study.

The caretaker Cabinet will soon conduct further research into the use of nuclear energy, which should provide more clarity into how big of a role this source will play from 2030.

"We do not have the luxury of excluding a sustainable energy source. The Netherlands wants to emit less CO2 and generate more sustainable energy. In order to achieve our climate goals, we will have to pull out all the stops, including nuclear energy if it is profitable and safe," said Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the State Secretary for Economic Affairs.

Noord-Brabant is also in a position to enter the race with Zeeland. There are, however, a number of obstacles to overcome, including a lack of local support and a lack of cooling water. Zeeland, on the other hand, appears to be the most promising option due to its favorable geographical position next to the sea.

A new nuclear power station would provide Zeeland with six hundred full-time jobs.