The truck driver suspected of killing a motorcycle cop in a hit-and-run crash in Rotterdam on Wednesday previously hit another motorcycle officer in 2015, sources told newspaper AD. That policeman was badly injured and had lost his arm in the accident. Moreover, he was involved in another accident last year that left a 79-year old woman dead.

A 47-year-old police officer riding a motorcycle was the victim in Rotterdam on Wednesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Eemlandweg, Ophemertstraat and Waalhavenweg. The suspected truck driver, a 45-year-old man from Melissant, was tracked down and arrested later that day.

The police did not comment on the circumstances that may indicate if the police officer was hit deliberately.

During a 2015 incident, the man from Melissant was pulled over by a police officer on a motorcycle because his truck was improperly loaded. After that, the officer was hit by the left front wheel of the truck and was severely injured on his arm.

He was found guilty of driving without due care and attention. He was sentenced to 236 hours of community service, a two-month suspended prison sentence and an 18-month driving license suspension.

The same truck driver also collided with a 79-year old woman who died at the scene of the accident in Rockanje last year. The case was dismissed by the Public Prosecution Service (OM).

“A day when we lost a colleague. And not just any colleague, but also a friend, a buddy, a servant at heart who was loved by all of us. You got on your bike this morning, an ordinary day like any other, but today… today you didn't come back. Arno, buddy, we'll miss you. Rest in peace Brother in Blue!!'', Rotterdam Traffic Police Unit wrote on Facebook.

The investigation into Wednesday's accident is currently underway. The Traffic Accident Service and the Forensic Investigation Service are also involved.