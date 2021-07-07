A 47-year-old police officer riding a motorcycle was killed in Rotterdam following a hit-and-run collision with a truck. A 45-year old man from Melissant was arrested after a truck believed to have been involved was found.

The man and the truck were tracked down with the help of witness statements and video images provided to authorities. Police said the suspect will face an arraignment hearing on Friday.

"The motorcyclist killed is an officer of the Rotterdam Traffic Police. The impact on the colleagues is enormous. The investigation is being handled by our colleagues from The Hague," Rotterdam Police Unit said on Twitter.

According to the police, the collision happened at the intersection of Eemlandweg, Ophemertstraat and Waalhavenweg, at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Emergency services were on the scene quickly, police said, but the victim could not be saved.

"I am shocked and saddened by the death of our colleague from team Traffic this morning during the performance of his duty. My thoughts are with his loved ones and colleagues," said Karin Krukkert, Deputy Chief of Rotterdam Police Unit.

The police have called upon people who may possess dash camera images or any other information to come forward.