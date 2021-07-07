Wednesday in the Netherlands will see periods of sunshine in the morning, and showers in the afternoon. The day will be warm, with maximums ranging from 20 degrees on the coast and 24 degrees in the east and southeast, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

The western half of the country may also see some light showers in the morning. In the northeast, afternoon showers may develop into thunderstorms. The rain will largely disappear in the evening.

Overnight will see clear spells and a few showers. Fog banks may develop here and there, especially in the northeast of the country. Minimums will drop to around 13 degrees.

Thursday will look a lot like Wednesday, with periods of sunshine giving way to showers in the afternoon, and maybe thunderstorms in the east. Maximums will be between 20 and 24 degrees.

Friday is expected to be dry in most places, the weekend will see some showers or thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low twenties.