Many people who worked from home during the coronavirus pandemic, do not feel safe returning to their office now that this is possible again, trade union CNV found in a poll of over 900 people who returned to the office after working from home, ANP reports.

One in five said that their office is not set up to be coronavirus-safe. One in six said that their colleagues or employers do not adhere to the coronavirus rules. 83 percent of respondents now work partly from home and partly from the office. Only 3 percent are back at the office full-time.

CNV chairman Piet Fortuin said that he understands that offices will open now that it is allowed again. "But the workplace must be safe against corona contamination. And many workplaces are not yet. Many home workers feel unsafe at the office." If the office cannot be safe, employers should allow their people to work from home.

The trade union also wants clear agreements made on compensation now that it seems that a hybrid of in-office and work-from-home will stick around for the time being. Both travel expenses and home office expenses should be reimbursed, CNV said. "We will make agreements about this with employers in the collective bargaining agreements," Fortuin said.