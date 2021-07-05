A few showers leftover from Sunday evening may continue on Monday morning, particularly in the east. By the afternoon, however, the sun is likely to appear in the majority of the country, the KNMI announced. In the evening, there is a chance that the rain may commence again.

Maximum temperatures will reach around 21 degrees Celsius, dropping down to 15 degrees at night.

A gentle breeze coming from the southwest will accompany the day turning to come from the southeast in the evening.

The weather will likely remain rainy with glimpses of the sun occasionally throughout the upcoming week. Maximum temperatures will stay between 20 to 23 degrees.