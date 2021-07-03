Several people told NL Times this week that the Covid-19 vaccine they received abroad was not yet able to be registered in the Netherlands despite thorough documentation. Those affected by the problem have been unable to generate their Digital Covid Certificate in the CoronaCheck app for travel abroad, or for entrance into certain clubs and events.

Their only alternative has been to either get a new negative coronavirus test, or to postpone their plans. The CoronaCheck app currently does not show vaccines that were administered abroad. The app creates a QR code that can be scanned at different entries and for travel within the European Union.

The RIVM told NL Times that they are currently working on a system to register vaccines administered abroad, yet some are frustrated that they have been fully vaccinated but still are not able to move freely.

One reader told NL Times that he even considered getting his third Covid-19 vaccine shot in three months in order for the vaccine to be declared valid in the Netherlands. He initially received two doses of the Moderna vaccine in the United States, but was not able to get any answers about how to have these could be centrally recognized in the Netherlands and the EU.

After a frustrating round of calls and emails where he was sent in circles, he said he planned to get a Janssen Vaccine shot in the Netherlands, which will immediately show him as being fully vaccinated.

The health authorities said that next week there will likely be more information available about vaccination registration for jabs administered abroad.