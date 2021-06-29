The police discovered 2,993 kilograms of cocaine and 11 thousand euros in cash on a farm in the Noord-Holland village of De Kwakel last week, the police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the cocaine has a street value of some 195 million euros and came from a drug-line from South America.

The discovery on the farm on Hoofdweg was made on Thursday, but kept quiet by the police in the interest of the investigation. The police also seized six firearms, silencers, ammunition, money counting machines, luxury goods worth thousands of euros, and a vintage car.

"This is without a doubt one of the largest drug busts by the Amsterdam police," a police spokesperson, the leader of this investigation, said to De Telegraaf. The house was filled to the brim with blocks of cocaine and bags of cash. "What we found was so much that we had to call in extra specialists."

The address in question has no registered residents, but a 54-year-old man was found living on the farm. He was arrested as a suspect. A 29-year-old man from Hilversum was also arrested. Both are suspected of large-scale drug trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may follow.