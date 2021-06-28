Arriva is investigating a train driver who let a 15-year-old boy behind the controls of a train in Limburg around two weeks ago, a spokesperson for the transport company confirmed to NU.nl. A video of the teenager driving the train was posted on Dumpert on Sunday.

The video shows the boy sitting in the driver's seat and pressing the controls as the train pulls out of the station. It is not clear whether there were passengers on the train at the time.

Regional public transportation provider Arriva said it knows about the video. "This is unacceptable. We reported it and an investigation is underway. It is currently ongoing," a spokesperson said to the news outlet.

The train driver in question no longer works at Arriva, though the company did not say whether this is connected to the video.