Dutch Formula 1 star Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Sunday. The victory comes just a week after Verstappen secured another one at French Grand Prix. This week’s triumph marks the first time Verstappen has won two consecutives Grand Prix races in his career.

The Dutch driver claimed his fourth win of the season, putting him 18 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One standings. The victory is also the fourth consecutive one for Verstappen’s Red Bull. Verstappen previously claimed pole position on Saturday for the first time at his team's home track.

Following a flawless start, Verstappen dominated a largely uneventful race. With an exception of an early unsuccessful attack, Hamilton failed to challenge the Dutch throughout the race.

“You never know how it’s going to end but straight away I felt a good balance,” Verstappen said following his 14th career win according to NOS.

Hamilton eventually finished second and claimed a bonus point for the fastest lap. The podium was completed by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez finished fourth.

Verstappen's triumph also extended Red Bull's Constructors' Championship lead over Mercedes.