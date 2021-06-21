Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap. The thrilling end of the race was viewed by some 1.3 million people on Ziggo Sport, Nu.nl reported.

The two-stop strategy of Verstappen and his Red Bull proved crucial for the victory. The fresher tires helped the Dutch star to put pressure on Hamilton before eventually overtaking him in the 52nd lap of the 53-lap race. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez completed the podium.

Red Bull’s Verstappen has now extended his championship lead to 12 points. The victory from pole position at French GP was the third consecutive one for Red Bull after street circuit wins in Monaco and Azerbaijan. Red Bull is now also 37 points ahead of Mercedes in the Constructor's Standings.

"This is very promising for the rest of the season," Verstappen said at the press conference. "We were very competitive on a track where Mercedes is traditionally very strong. I won several races, such as the one in Austria, after a difficult start. But this is also a very nice one, it gives a lot of satisfaction."

889,000 people followed the post-race commentary of the Grand Prix on Ziggo Sport. Additionally, the preview was viewed by some 485,000 people. NOS News from 8 p.m. was the best-viewed program on Sunday with 2.21 million viewers.

The Euro 2020 match between Italy and Wales was the only other program with better ratings than the Grand Prix, with 1.36 million viewers.