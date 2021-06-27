Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds and a 30 percent chance of rain, the KNMI predicted. Temperatures will reach a high of 27 degrees Celsius, dropping down to 14 degrees at night.

The northern portion of the country is expected to be sunny during the morning, with cloud cover holding across the south. The scattered clouds could break up by the afternoon, but the sunny day may be dampened by short bursts of rain.

The high temperature will be about 23 degrees in the northwest, and will peak at 27 degrees in the south and east. A gentle breeze is expected, coming from the east.

Summary temperatures will remain through mid-week, though it will be a bit cooler along the northern coast. The rain will not completely disappear in the upcoming week, persisting at least through Thursday, leaving a question mark for some outdoor plans.

Temperatures will fall slightly by from Wednesday to the mid-20s. A good chance of warm, summer weather remains through at least July 9, the KNMI said.