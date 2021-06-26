Police in the Netherlands will not strictly monitor if people keep a safe physical distance of 1.5 meters away from each other for the time being. The measure is one of the few to remain in force after the Netherlands dropped a large number of its coronavirus measures on Saturday.

"In the first instance, it remains the responsibility of the people themselves to adhere to this," said police commander for the coronavirus crisis, Willem Woelders, in the NOS Radio 1 Journaal. "For the police, this is not a priority and we do not have the capacity to monitor it everywhere."

Coronavirus has caused an enormous workload for the police in the past year which now must be made up for, Woelders said. He said 200,000 overtime hours were put in by the police during the coronavirus crisis. "We now also have to give colleagues rest and vacation so that they can recover," said Woelders.

With society gradually exiting lockdown, coronavirus measures now play a smaller part of the police duties according to Woelders. "Regular crime is also increasing again. Fortunately, not yet at the level before coronavirus, but digital crime has increased considerably during the pandemic. We will have to play our part there."

From Saturday, nightclubs are able to welcome people who were fully vaccinated or can provide proof of a negative coronavirus test. Under the same conditions, large-scale events in the Netherlands will also continue from June 30. Moreover, opening hours and alcohol sales restrictions were abolished for restaurants, cafés and bars.

Face masks are now also no longer required at indoor public spaces, as long as a 1.5-meter distance can be maintained between people. In locations where social distancing cannot be ensured, face masks will remain obligatory.