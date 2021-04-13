Police issued a total of 112,975 Covid-19 fines and 40,555 warnings over the past 13 months. Most of the fines were issued for curfew violations, 64 percent of the total, police said on Tuesday.

The data police collected shows, among other things, that relatively more tickets and warnings were issued in the large cities than in rural areas, likely due to higher population density in these areas.

The police announced on their website that the figures can now also be viewed at the municipal level. The police will continue to provide national figures every week.

The police collected the statistics from the beginning of March 2020 through the end of March 2021. The information was collated after several media requests asking for the data.

Last week, National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) found in their research that more people were also breaking the lockdown limit on household visits.