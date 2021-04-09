People in the Netherlands are becoming less likely to stick to the government's advice limiting household visits, public health agency RIVM reported based on their most recent research. The study also showed that support has grown for a coronavirus passport app to gain entry at non-essential businesses and events.

The number of people who said that they have received no more than one visitor per day last week decreased from 81 percent to 72 percent. The number of participants who support this measure also fell from 57 percent to 47 percent.

The research also reported growing support for a coronavirus passport to be introduced. Seven out of ten respondents stated, ”they would be happy to use the passport to regain access to events, cultural locations, work and education,” the RIVM said.

The introduction of a such a passport app would grant public access to locations and activities to people who can prove that they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative on Covid-19. However, a passport indicating whether a person has been infected with coronavirus in the past won less support. Just 40 percent of people thought that was a good idea.

The research was conducted at the end of March. About 47 thousand took part in the survey.

For a year now, the RIVM together with the GGD municipal health services has carried out frequent research on coronavirus policy and adherence to social restrictions to gain insight which has also been used in government briefings.