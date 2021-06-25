On Saturday, the majority of Covid-19 measures will be scrapped, as the Netherlands moves into the fourth out of five steps to fully reopen the country. Restrictions can be loosened thanks to increasing Covid-19 vaccination figures and lowering coronavirus infection numbers and Covid-19 hospitalization rates.

Any activities that can take place while maintaining 1.5-meter distance will be permitted without face masks. This includes nightclubs that will be allowed to open their doors again for the first time since March 2020. Face masks remain obligatory in secondary schools, airports and on public transport.

For the hospitality sector, this means opening hours are extended until midnight and alcohol is allowed to be served again past 10 p.m. Coffeeshops are also permitted to stay open past the 10 p.m. Entertainment, such as large screen T.V.s can be switched on again as well as of June 26. Amsterdam already announced that Euro 2020 matches will be shown on terraces in the city.

The government’s advice to work-from-home whenever possible falls away. Employers can welcome back up to half of their office workers from Saturday, provided they can keep 1.5 meters apart.

The reopening is also welcomed by the cultural sector. Theaters, museums, art galleries and cultural events are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity again, provided 1.5-meter distance can be maintained.

Large-scale events are also allowed to take place again, and nightclubs can reopen, provided attendees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or can provide a negative coronavirus test no older than 40 hours. Amateur sports competitions will be allowed again for players of all ages.

Some concerns remain about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. Around 40 percent of coronavirus cases in Amsterdam have been linked to the Delta coronavirus variant. Nonetheless, coronavirus infection rates continue to fall and Covid-19 vaccination figures increase with over 14.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the Netherlands as of Thursday.

The basic rules will remain in place on June 26 could also be swept as early as August 13, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge stated during a press conference earlier this month. This includes frequent hand washing, social distancing, wearing a face mask and a stay-at-home order at the onset of symptoms.