A 34-year-old man from Bunschoten, Utrecht, is suspected of sexually abusing seven children. He has been in custody since his arrest on December 22 last year, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed.

The man was first suspected of sexually abusing two children back in December. Further investigation found that seven children may have been involved. According to the OM, the victims are both boys and girls, all below the age of 12.

"In three cases, the suspicion relates to abuse by the suspect during his volunteer work at a daycare organized by a church in Bunschoten in the autumn of 2020," said the OM.

The investigators found no indications of more victims. The families of the victims were informed at an early stage.

On Monday, the suspect appeared in the court of Utrecht for a pro-forma hearing. Another pre-trial hearing in this case is scheduled for September 7.