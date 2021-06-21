About a third of Netherlands residents had themselves tested for the coronavirus at least once between August 1 and mid-April, Statistics Netherlands reported on Monday. That comes down to health service GGD doing 11.3 million coronavirus tests on 6.7 million people.

60 percent of those who got tested, got tested once. 24.5 percent went for two tests. And 16 percent visited the test locations three or more times.

According to the stats office, people in the age group 12 to 25 got tested more often than people over 65. Employed persons got tested almost twice as often as people on social assistance benefits and pensioners. People working in education got tested most often.

These stats are based on figures from the GGD, which do not provide a complete picture of the number of coronavirus tests taken, Statistics Netherlands stressed. People also got tested at commercial test centers, or in hospitals and nursing homes.