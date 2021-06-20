A complex with 54 apartments in Waddnixveen in Zuid-holland was evacuated by the fire brigade Sunday morning after the roof threatened to cave in due to heavy downpour.

The leak first began around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. The water eventually penetrated three of the four stories of the building on the Limaweg. The fire department decided the situation was too dangerous to allow the residents to stay in their homes.

“We first received report from someone on the third floor who had water flowing from the ceiling lamps”, a spokesperson of the fire brigade told the AD. Afterward, the water seeped into the lower floors of the building. It was then decided to switch off the power as a safety precaution.

The inhabitants were asked to find shelter with friends or family. Those who were unable to secure accommodation were housed by the municipality in the Campanile Hotel in Gouda.

There were no changes to the situation as of Sunday morning. “The property is not safe for habitation and may therefore no longer be entered. It is handed over to the owner who is responsible for securing the premise”, a spokesperson said.