The Dutch Tax Authority's controversial fraud blacklist included about 2 thousand minors, over a thousand of whom are still under age, State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief of Finance said in a letter to parliament. Whether these teenagers suffered any harm or damage as a result of being listed, is being investigated, NOS reports.

Why the minors were blacklisted is not yet known, Vijlbrief said. "There are a number of possible explanations," he said. "For example, if there is holiday work or a side job that led to a risk signal."

The blacklist involved came from the tax office's fraud detection facility FSV, a system that is currently under various investigations. Tax employees reported tax payers suspected of fraud on the system. It is no longer in use.

Remarkably, the parents of the blacklisted minors weren't informed about the fraud suspicions against their children. The letters were addressed to the minors themselves. A letter of apology will be sent to the affected young people's parents or legal representatives.