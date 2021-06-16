The primary building of the holiday park at the Beekse Bergen zoo attraction in Hilvarenbeek caught fire after a gas leak Wednesday morning. There were no known injuries, and the fire was not a threat to the animals, but the building was destroyed in the blaze, BN DeStem reported.

Explosie bij enorme brand Beekse Bergen @omroepbrabant pic.twitter.com/rS7STocbps — Noël van Hooft (@NoelvanHooft) June 16, 2021

Beekse Bergen is a safari park in the Netherlands with a resort and holiday rental homes. The main building houses a restaurant, store and indoor swimming pool. The chlorine there concerned emergency workers about the prospect of toxic plumes, but that issue did not materialize.

The building was safely evacuated, and there were reportedly no customers in the shop, restaurant or swimming pool when the fire broke out.

Grote brand Beekse Bergen, dak van het restaurant in het horecagedeelte. Er is geen houden aan. pic.twitter.com/o4tCU5YWml — Hein Eikenaar (@HEikenaar) June 16, 2021

The fire was called in at about 9:05 a.m. The fire brigade immediately scaled up and was on site within 6 minutes with between 40 and 50 firefighters. Many fire vehicles, including special equipment like an aerial platform, were deployed in the vacation park. The fire alarm was elevated three times and was declared “very large” at 9:41 a.m.

It soon became apparent that the fire had spread to such an extent that the building could no longer be saved. The fire department decided against pouring a great deal of water on the flames to try and prevent an excess of dangerous smoke from developing. The fire brigade therefore opted for a controlled burn in an attempt to localize the fire.

It seemed at first that the adjacent swimming pool with chlorine would make the fire control process more troubling. "Storage of chlorine and sulfuric acid is safe and not involved in the fire. The smoke does not contain these chemicals," the Security Region later confirmed.

Smoke from the fire was visible from miles around. Because the wind directon is very favorable, clouds of smoke are moving over the Lake Victoria exhibit towards the outer area. People staying in the holiday homes were not need ordered to vacate the area.

According to the spokeswoman for the Beekse Bergen, the safari park was open on Wednesday as per usual. "The safari park is far from the holiday park. The animals are therefore not at risk.”

There were several reports of strong odors from the neighboring towns of Goirle and Moergestel, and black ash also fell in nearby areas. Residents in the region who smelled smoke were told to close their windows and shut their ventilation systems as a precaution.