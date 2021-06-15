Several major telephone failures on Tuesday morning included problems reported by the police and travel association ANWB. The non-emergency national line could not connect to four police regions during the early hours of the day. The national emergency number 112 was available at all times, according to broadcaster NOS.

The phone number to reach the ANWB's roadside assistance service was also down, as were phone lines to the court system, and the CJIB, the national collections agency tasked with recovering fines issued to motorists.

Meanwhile, Dutch bank ING was also hit with its third temporary outage in three days. Bank clients said they had issues logging into their online accounts and accessing their banking information.

Website Allestoringen said it received about 9,000 notifications of issues with the bank’s online systems on Tuesday, with some additional reports of problems on Monday and Sunday. ING said the outage was resolved, and customers should have been able to use their debit cards at cash registers and ATMs without issue if they had money in their current account.

The issue at ING was largely resolved by 12:15 p.m., about 90 minutes after it started.