Various international media praised the Dutch men’s football team for securing its first victory at EURO 2020. In a dramatic game, Denzel Dumfries rescued Oranje with a goal in the 85th minute to set up a 3-2 victory against Ukraine. The match was watched by almost 5.5 million viewers in the Netherlands, AD reported.

With two goals early in the second half by Wout Weghorst and Georginio Wijnaldum, the Dutch had taken a 2-0 lead. Ukraine equalized with two late goals, taking the game into a dramatic finish. The victory of Oranje was secured when Dumfries headed in a cross from Nathan Ake.

The BBC spoke of "an interesting match" with a "dramatic final phase". The British broadcaster described the match as a well-needed distraction from the incident involving Danish football player Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Saturday night during the game against Finland.

"Perhaps the exciting 3-2 win of the Netherlands against Ukraine was exactly what the tournament needed: something to celebrate after a harrowing 36 hours for European football'', according to the broadcaster.

The British newspaper The Guardian saw the match, and particularly the second half, as one of the highlights of the third day of the European Championship. "The pulsating, five-goal second half brightened up the third day of the tournament."

Oranje coach Frank de Boer is delighted with the win in what he considered a stressful match. "After the 2-2, the feeling of disappointment came and it hit hard. 2-2 feels like falling behind. Fortunately Denzel was there with a fantastic header. Then you start the European Championship well," he said to the Telegraaf.

After taking the lead, the concern was that the Oranje players would relax. “You must try to hold pressure for the entire 90 minutes, but those two against goals were not necessary. In any case, it's always nice to start with a win. The first step has been taken,” De Boer told De Telegraaf.

The Netherlands is set to take on Austria in their second group stage match. The match is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. in Amsterdam.