The Netherlands can look forward to warm and sunny summer's weather for the rest of this week. The weekend will be more cloudy, but still warm, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Wednesday will be sunny, with some clouds forming in the east during the afternoon. Maximums will range between 20 degrees on the coast and up to 27 degrees in some places in the southeast. The westerly wind will be weak to moderate.

Overnight will see clear skies and some fog banks in the north. Minimums will drop to around 13 degrees.

Thursday will be another sunny and warm day, with maximums ranging between 23 degrees on the coast and 28 degrees in the southeast. The Wadden islands will be a bit cooler.

Friday and Saturday will be cloudier, though there will still be room for some sunshine. Maximums are expected to be around 23 or 24 degrees.