Even though the Ardennes is known for its nature, it houses some beautiful cities too. The ones mentioned in this article are must-visits for sure!

Durbuy

Durbuy is also known as the smallest town in the world, it is the smallest town of Belgium after all. While it is not technically the smallest town on earth, it certainly is a lovely old town you should visit when celebrating your holiday in the Ardennes. Durbuy is not a place with famous sights, but the town is an attraction in itself. Attractive streets with a medieval look lead you through the historic center. Here you will find nice shops and attractive restaurants. In good weather you can relax on one of the terraces, as well. In winter, the winter market is all fun with stalls, tasty snacks, and, of course, hot chocolate.

Chiny

In the Belgian province of Luxembourg you will find the small town of Chiny. Chiny is a lovely town surrounded by green forest. As a result, it is often the starting point for walking routes or cruises. Chiny is not only located near the forest, but also near the Semois, which is a tributary of the Maas. When you travel through the water on a boat you will pass other nearby villages and the guide on board can tell you all about the area. You can, of course, also explore the area at your own pace, it depends on what you prefer.

Dinant

My absolute favorite is the lovely town of Dinant. Beautifully situated on the water with chalk cliffs in the background, Dinant is a true pearl next to the Maas. In fact, it is one of the oldest places in the Belgian Ardennes and because of that, it has an illustrious history. After a ton of fighting in the Second World War, unfortunately little remained of the old Dinant. However, there are still plenty of sights to be found in this pretty city. Consider, for example, the house of Sax, the inventor of the Saxophone.

Namur

Namur is a very attractive city with a lot of nice eateries and coffee shops. In the shopping streets you will find, in addition to the well-known brands, numerous trendy boutiques and shops with trinkets as well. However, the most famous landmark in this city in the Ardennes is the Citadel of Namur, from where you will have an unbelievably beautiful view over the city and its rivers. Besides the citadel, the Belfry and St. Albans Cathedral are definitely worth a visit too while you are here.