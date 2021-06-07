A minor boy was killed in a stabbing in the Groningen town of Hoogkerk on Sunday. A 23-year-old man from Groningen was arrested. The victim and suspect did not know each other, the police said on Twitter.

The stabbing happened at around 3:00 p.m. on Zuiderweg in Hoogkerk, which falls under the municipality of Groningen, the police said. Witnesses told Dutch media that the suspect attacked the boy at the entrance of an Albert Heijn supermarket. The victim died at the scene.

Local media reported that the victim was a 14-year-old boy. The motive for the attack is not yet clear. The suspect is in custody for questioning, the police said.

Many people witnessed the attack. Victim Support was made available to those who needed it, the police said.

Bij de steekpartij in #Hoogkerk is vanmiddag een minderjarige jongen overleden. De politie heeft een verdachte in de buurt aangehouden en gaat ervan uit dat er één dader is. Onderzoek is nog in volle gang #rtvnoord pic.twitter.com/Mp0vKK4Vct — Martin Drent (@martindrent) June 6, 2021