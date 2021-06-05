A rainy start to Saturday in many parts of the country will continue with persistent clouds and occasional showers, according to the KNMI. The northern portion of the country has an especially high chance of stormy weather.

It will be several degrees cooler on Saturday than it was earlier in the week. Maximum temperatures will range from 16 degrees Celsius along the coast up to 21 degrees in the east and northeast.

A gentle breeze will arrive from the northwest on Saturday, picking up at the coast of the IJsselmeer. Overnight, temperatures will only sink slightly to 15 degrees.

Sunday will remain partly cloudy, yet dry in the majority of the country with the exception of the east. Temperatures can increase up to 22 degrees.