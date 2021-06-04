A 39-year-old man from Almere was arrested for assaulting multiple children in April, the local police said on Facebook on Thursday. The man is suspected of attacking the children after a conflict on the parking lot of a primary school on Salsastraat in Almere.

The incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, at primary school De Zevensprong, the police said. The man assaulted a child and threatened him with a knife. He assaulted multiple other children, before driving away on a dark colored scooter. While fleeing the scene, the man on the scooter kicked a child from his bike, causing him to fall.

Multiple reports were filed against the man. "The police immediately started an investigation, the investigation resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man from Almere," the Almere Stad-Haven police said on Facebook.

The man is in custody for questioning. He is suspected of assault, threats, and attempted aggravated assault. The police call on anyone who witnessed the incident at primary school De Zevensprong to come forward.