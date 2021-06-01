Dutch King Willem-Alexander recently received a Covid-19 vaccine, but it was unclear if he received the Janssen Vaccine like others who share his birth year, or vaccines from either Pfizer or Moderna. The king revealed his recent vaccination during his visit of two neighborhood organizations in The Hague on Tuesday, Shownieuws reported.

Because the King spoke of having received a first dose of the vaccine, it remains unclear whether he has potentially been administered a different jab. The Janssen Vaccine only requires one shot to achieve maximum efficacy.

Willem-Alexander was born in 1967 and was allowed to book an appointment for the Janssen Vaccine from May 22, just like Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The vaccine was developed at a laboratory in Leiden, and was the only vaccine offered to public members born in 1967 or 1968.

De Koning bezoekt twee buurtinitiatieven in het stadsdeel Haagse Hout in Den Haag. Hij bezoekt het project Right to challenge op het Spaarwaterveld in de wijk Bezuidenhout en De Lichtpuntjes van Mariahoeve in het wijk- en dienstencentrum Mariahoeve. https://t.co/LtOd0cZyu2 pic.twitter.com/7pPhXdFYOY — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) June 1, 2021

Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are administered in two separate doses. The king himself did not specify which vaccine he was given.

“King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be vaccinated against the corona virus as soon as it is their turn," a spokesperson from the government information office RVD told Shownieuws. "Where and when they are vaccinated is private. The same applies to Princess Beatrix."

At the beginning of this year, Willem-Alexander and Máxima reacted with joy at the first vaccination in the Netherlands. “The start of vaccinations is a turning point that gives hope for a way out of this crisis. Many thanks to everyone involved in this!"

"Now it is important to persevere together," they stated at the time.