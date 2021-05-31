Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was given his Covid-19 vaccine jab on Monday. The 54-year old politician was wearing a New York Yankees hat when he was administered the Janssen Vaccine, which was developed at a laboratory in Leiden.

"Vaccination is the way out of this crisis and thanks to Janssen's vaccine, that prospect is now also a step closer for me personally," Rutte wrote on Twitter. "Many thanks to all employees of GGD Ghor who work every day to help the Netherlands out of this crisis," Rutte added.

"Great! And you're welcome, on behalf of all the thousands of GGD members who contribute daily to fighting the virus," the GGD replied on Twitter.

Rutte was born in 1967. He and the other half million people born in that year or the year after were able to book their vaccination appointments starting on May 22. The age group is the first group at a normal risk level to be offered the Janssen vaccine.

The Janssen Vaccine only requires one shot to achieve maximum efficacy. The three other vaccines approved for use require two doses, though the Netherlands considers someone to be fully inoculated if they were given one shot of any vaccine after a recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced on Sunday that he expects all adults in the Netherlands who want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to be able to be fully protected before September.

On that prerequisite, most coronavirus restrictions could be abandoned by the start of the new school year in September.