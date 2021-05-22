People born in 1967 and 1968 can now apply online for Covid-19 vaccination
Residents in the Netherlands born in 1967 and 1968 can now register online to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, the RIVM announced on Saturday morning. Unlike previous vaccination groups, people in this age range will receive the Janssen vaccine which only requires one dose to provide full coverage.
The RIVM stated that the roughly 425 thousand people in this group do not need to wait until they receive an official vaccination invitation by mail. This group can already apply for an appointment online.
In earlier vaccination rounds, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine were used. These vaccines need to be administered twice to offer full protection against Covid-19.
The Janssen vaccine has only been used in the Netherlands since April 21. Until now, it has mostly been administered to healthcare workers and a small number of hospital patients.
In total, 9.35 million doses of the Janssen vaccine are set to arrive by the begging of July. Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge's goal is to offer all 14.5 million adults in the Netherlands access to at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the early July.
Voor steeds meer mensen is het zover: gevaccineerd worden. Ben je geboren in 1967 of 1968? Dan kun je vanaf vandaag een afspraak maken voor vaccinatie. Mét het Janssen-vaccin. Dat vaccin zetten we nu voor het eerst in bij de GGD. Maak je afspraak 👉 https://t.co/atuKEXyXpm pic.twitter.com/k5tSqFmnYv— Hugo de Jonge (@hugodejonge) May 22, 2021