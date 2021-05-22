Residents in the Netherlands born in 1967 and 1968 can now register online to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, the RIVM announced on Saturday morning. Unlike previous vaccination groups, people in this age range will receive the Janssen vaccine which only requires one dose to provide full coverage.

The RIVM stated that the roughly 425 thousand people in this group do not need to wait until they receive an official vaccination invitation by mail. This group can already apply for an appointment online.

In earlier vaccination rounds, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine were used. These vaccines need to be administered twice to offer full protection against Covid-19.

The Janssen vaccine has only been used in the Netherlands since April 21. Until now, it has mostly been administered to healthcare workers and a small number of hospital patients.

In total, 9.35 million doses of the Janssen vaccine are set to arrive by the begging of July. Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge's goal is to offer all 14.5 million adults in the Netherlands access to at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the early July.