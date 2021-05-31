Image
Traditional Dutch windmills on a sunny day. - Source: nrey_ad at DepositPhotos - License: Deposit Photos
Sun to shine all throughout last day of May
Monday is expected to be sunny and dry across the entire country, according to the KNMI.
Temperatures can range from a high of 20 degrees Celsius in the north to up to 25 temperatures in the south. At night temperatures can drop down to nine degrees.
The KNMI indicated a zero percent chance of rain for the day.
A gentle breeze is predicted to come from the northeast.
Tuesday and Wednesday offer equally bright outlooks with sunny weather and temperatures up to 25 degrees Celsius.From Thursday onwards there is a chance of showers, although temperatures are said to say in the mid to low twenties.