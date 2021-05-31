Monday is expected to be sunny and dry across the entire country, according to the KNMI.

Temperatures can range from a high of 20 degrees Celsius in the north to up to 25 temperatures in the south. At night temperatures can drop down to nine degrees.

The KNMI indicated a zero percent chance of rain for the day.

A gentle breeze is predicted to come from the northeast.

Tuesday and Wednesday offer equally bright outlooks with sunny weather and temperatures up to 25 degrees Celsius.From Thursday onwards there is a chance of showers, although temperatures are said to say in the mid to low twenties.