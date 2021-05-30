Despite the sun continuing to sneak behind the clouds throughout Sunday in the north and west, temperatures will continue to increase reaching a high of up to 22 degrees Celsius, the KNMI predicted.

The chance of sunshine will stay at 50 percent during the day. The KNMI stated there is a zero percent chance of rain on Sunday.

Maximum temperatures can range from 14 degrees in the Waddengebied to 23 degrees in the southeast where it will remain sunny throughout the majority of the day. A gentle breeze coming from the north will accompany the weather.

At night temperatures can reach a low of five degrees Celsius.

The following week will bring long-awaited sunshine and summery temperatures. The mercury is expected to climb up to 25 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

From Wednesday onwards there is a small chance of showers spoiling some outdoor plans. Nonetheless, temperatures are expected to remain around 24 degrees.