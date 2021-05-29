On Saturday the weather will stay mostly dry with only a ten percent chance of rain, the national meteorological institute KNMI predicted.

The sun will stay out for the majority of the day. In the northeast, clouds are likely to appear, however, no showers are expected.

Similar to the previous days, temperatures will continue to rise to reach a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. At night, temperatures can drop down to five degrees.

During the day a light breeze is predicted to come from the north, according to KNMI.

On Sunday, the weather will remain similar to Saturday, although slightly warmer with a high of 22 degrees Celsius.

The weather will continue to warm up next week as a new month begins, reaching up to a high of 25 degrees by Wednesday. There is a 70 to 80 percent chance of dry weather during the first week of June.