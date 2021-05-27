A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the death of Djordy Latumahina who was killed in Amsterdam in 2016, police confirmed. 31-year old Amsterdam DJ was gunned down in the parking garage of his apartment building as a result of mistaken identity.

The suspect was arrested on the street in the Spanish coastal city of Marbella on Sunday. He was remanded in custody and was awaiting extradition to the Netherlands, police said on Thursday. The man is suspected of having helped cause the murder of Latumahina. The suspect's arrest is partly the result of information obtained from cracked PGP telephones, police said.

Latumahina, 31, was killed in October 2016 after gunmen opened fire on his car with an automatic weapon. His girlfriend and 2-year-old daughter were also in the car with him during the incident. The girlfriend was severely injured but survived the attack. The daughter of the DJ was unharmed.

Ever since the attack took place, the criminal investigation department has been conducting an extensive search into this case. At an earlier stage of the investigation, seven men were arrested.

Four of them were convicted and sentenced to prison terms of up to thirty years. Three appeals are still pending.

The 40-year-old man caught in Spain is also suspected of involvement in acts of preparation for an assassination attempt in Berlin in 2015. Additionally, he is also said to be a member of a criminal organization.

Latumahina’s family members have been informed about the arrest, police stated.