Monday morning will start of with showers throughout the country. By midday the sun is expected to break through, particularly in the west, the KNMI announced. Showers remain a possibility during the afternoon. In the evening, showers are expected to continue with a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

Temperatures can climb up to 14 degrees Celsius on the first day of the week with a low of nine degrees.

A moderate breeze is predicted to continue, coming from the southwest.

Showers are likely to continue in the following two days. The chance of sun will increase starting on Wednesday. By the end of the week, temperatures are set to pick up to a warm 20 degrees.