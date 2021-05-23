Travelers coming from the Netherlands no longer have to go into quarantine upon their arrival in Portugal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

When arriving by plane, travelers from the Netherlands still have to show a negative PCR coronavirus test. Only in Madeira is it possible to take a coronavirus test at the airport upon arrival.

When returning to the Netherlands there is no longer an obligation to provide a negative test and you do not have to quarantine.

Portugal currently has the color code ‘yellow’ which means certain coronavirus measures, such as a two-meter distance rule and face mask obligation, including outside, still apply in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it does not mean that travelers do no run any risk in these countries or regions given that Covid-19 infection rates can quickly spike again.

Green represents no threat, yellow denotes some restrictions, and orange is for only urgent or necessary travel. People are told not to travel to a region marked as red under any circumstances.

As of May 15, there is no longer a negative travel advice regarding international travel.