Sunday is said to bring mostly rain and clouds, accompanied by a 30 percent chance of sunshine, according to the KNMI.

The high for the day is set at 12 degrees in the Waddengebied and can reach up to 16 degrees in the southeast. Temperatures can drop down to six degrees at night.

A moderate breeze from the southwest will persist throughout the day.

The weather will remain similar next week with chances of rain residing between 70 to 90 percent until Thursday, along with a moderate breeze.

Towards the end of the week, the sun is more and more likely to peek through offering a short break from the showers. Temperatures will stay roughly around 15 degrees during the day in the course of the following week.