Several witnesses to the knifing of five people in Amsterdam on Friday night reported that the 29-year-old suspect from Amstelveen behaved disturbed.

Four people were injured in the violent crime and a 64-year-old man from Amsterdam succumbed to his wounds at the scene of the crime.

There have been no indications so far the incident was a terrorist attack, authorities reported. The police said all options remained open as investigators continued to determine the motive.

The 29-year-old man is currently the only suspect related to the case. Police were able to arrest the man soon after the crimes occurred. Besides some minor traffic violations, he did not have a criminal record. Authorities have searched his home and seized his car and data carriers.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday night on the Ferdinand Bolstraat in the neighborhood of the De Pijp.

After the first report was received, it soon became clear there had been four similar attacks. The four injured people are between the ages of 21 and 28. Three of them come from Amsterdam and one of them comes from Haarlem. One of the wounded is said to be in critical condition.

Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Haslema, visited De Pijp around noon. According to her local residents are in shock. “It is a horrible event. It makes a big impression on people”, Halsema said to NOS. “Precisely because it is usually a peaceful neighborhood.”

One man who works in De Pijp said he now feels unsafe after the crime occurred. “We work until late and now you have to be worried about crossing the street because there is some madman running around. I don’t like to be on my guard all the time.”

The municipality of Amsterdam announced that civil servants and community police officers are keeping an eye on the situation.